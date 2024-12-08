How to watch the Browns take on the Steelers Sunday

The Cleveland Browns are heading to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers in their Week 14 game.

At 10:30 a.m., join us on News 5 for the Browns Countdown.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. and will be airing on CBS. Listen to the game live on FM radio stations 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX or on ESPN 850 on the AM dial.

After the game, come back to News 5 for the Browns postgame show.

The Browns will be without DT Michael Hurst and T Jedrick Wills Jr. as they have been placed on injured reserve. However, WR Kadarius Toney and WR Michael Woods II were signed to the active roster ahead of Sunday's game.

