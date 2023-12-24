How to watch the Browns take on the Texans Sunday

The Cleveland Browns will take on the Houston Texans Sunday at NRG Stadium.

Before the game, tune into News 5 to watch the Browns Countdown at 10:30 a.m.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. and will be airing on CBS. Listen to the game live on FM radio stations 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX or ESPN 850 on the AM dial.

After the game, come back to News 5 for the Browns postgame show.

Cleveland has the No. 5 spot in the AFC playoffs. It's been three years since the Browns broke their 18-year playoff drought and clinched their spot in the postseason.