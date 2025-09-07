How to watch the Cleveland Browns' home opener against the Cincinnati Bengals

The Cleveland Browns are set to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in their season home opener Sunday afternoon.

Before the game, tune into News 5 at 10:30 a.m. to watch the Browns Countdown.

The battle of Ohio kicks off at 1 p.m. at Huntington Bank Field. You can catch the game on Fox or listen live on FM radio stations 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX or on ESPN 850 on the AM dial.

Ahead of the game, it appears to be mostly good news for the Browns' injury list, with just one player being ruled out of Sunday's game.

Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. was ruled out Friday as he recovers from an injury.

Hall is currently working back from a season-ending knee injury from last year that required surgery to repair. He passed his physical at the end of training camp and returned to practice in a limited capacity on Thursday, continuing to work on Friday. However, he's not quite ready to get back to game action.