How to watch the Cleveland Browns take on the Baltimore Ravens for their Week 11 game

The Cleveland Browns are back home for their Week 11 game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon.

Before the game, tune in to News 5 for the Browns Countdown at 10:30 a.m.

Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m. at Huntington Bank Field. You can catch the game on CBS or listen live on FM radio stations 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX or on ESPN 850 on the AM dial.

While CB Denzel Ward was cleared for Sunday's game following a brief illness, DE Alex Wright was ruled out Friday with a quad injury he sustained during last week's game against the Jets, and DT Maliek Collins was listed as questionable.