Watch Now
SportsBrowns NewsHow to watch the Browns game

Actions

How to watch the Cleveland Browns take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday

Bengals Browns Football
Sue Ogrocki/AP
Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) runs onto the field during player introductions before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Bengals Browns Football
Posted

The Cleveland Browns will take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in their Week 8 game at Huntington Bank Field.

At 10:30 a.m., join us on News 5 for the Browns Countdown.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. and will be airing on CBS. Listen to the game live on FM radio stations 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX or on ESPN 850 on the AM dial.

After the game, come back to News 5 for the Browns postgame show.

Earlier this week, it was announced that QB Deshaun Watson will miss the rest of Cleveland's season after rupturing his right Achilles tendon against the Bengals last week. Jameis Winston will start at quarterback.

After Watson's injury, Cleveland signed QB Bailey Zappe off the Chiefs practice squad.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.