How to watch the Cleveland Browns take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday

The Cleveland Browns will take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in their Week 8 game at Huntington Bank Field.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. and will be airing on CBS. Listen to the game live on FM radio stations 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX or on ESPN 850 on the AM dial.

Earlier this week, it was announced that QB Deshaun Watson will miss the rest of Cleveland's season after rupturing his right Achilles tendon against the Bengals last week. Jameis Winston will start at quarterback.

After Watson's injury, Cleveland signed QB Bailey Zappe off the Chiefs practice squad.