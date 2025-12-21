How to watch the Cleveland Browns take on the Buffalo Bills

The Cleveland Browns are back at home for their Week 16 game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday afternoon.

Before the game, tune in to News 5 for the Browns Countdown at 10:30 a.m.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. at Huntington Bank Field. You can catch the game on CBS or listen live on FM radio stations 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX or on ESPN 850 on the AM dial.

The Browns suffered a brutal 31-3 loss to the Chicago Bears last week, entering the game with injuries across the offensive line—Ethan Pocic, Jack Conklin and Wyatt Teller all out.

Last week's loss marked the Browns' lowest-scoring game of the season and dropped their record to an abysmal 3-11.