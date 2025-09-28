How to watch the Cleveland Browns take on the Detroit Lions

The Cleveland Browns are set to take on the Detroit Lions Sunday afternoon for their Week 4 game at Ford Field.

Before the game, tune in to News 5 for the Browns Countdown at 10:30 a.m.

Kick off is at 1 p.m. at Huntington Bank Field. You can catch the game on Fox or listen live on FM radio stations 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX or on ESPN 850 on the AM dial.

Ahead of Sunday's game, the Browns ruled out defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. and listed offensive tackle Jack Conklin as questionable.

Hall has been sidelined for the entire start of the season as he works from a knee injury that ended his season last year.

Conklin has been working his way back from an elbow injury that has sidelined him for the last two games.