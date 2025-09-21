How to watch the Cleveland Browns take on the Green Bay Packers

It's Week 3 and the Cleveland Browns are set to take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon.

Before the game, tune in to News 5 for the Browns Countdown at 10:30 a.m.

Kick off is at 1 p.m. at Huntington Bank Field. You can catch the game on Fox or listen live on FM radio stations 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX or on ESPN 850 on the AM dial.

Four Browns players were listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game, and DT Mike Hall Jr. was ruled out for the third week straight.

