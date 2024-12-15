How to watch the Cleveland Browns take on the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday

The Cleveland Browns are taking on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Huntington Bank Field.

At 10:30 a.m., join us on News 5 for the Browns Countdown.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. and will be airing on CBS. Listen to the game live on FM radio stations 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX or on ESPN 850 on the AM dial.

After the game, come back to News 5 for the Browns postgame show.

Earlier this week, the Browns announced that TE David Njoku was listed as questionable, having a hamstring injury that kept him out of practice all week.

Additionally, the Browns have ruled out WR Cedric Tillman, who has been working his way out of concussion protocol since sustaining the head injury in the Browns' first matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, was unable to clear protocol.

