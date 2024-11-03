How to watch the Cleveland Browns take on the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday

Happy game day! The Cleveland Browns will be taking on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday for their Week 9 game at Huntington Bank Field.

At 10:30 a.m., join us on News 5 for the Browns Countdown.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. and will be airing on CBS. Listen to the game live on FM radio stations 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX or on ESPN 850 on the AM dial.

After the game, come back to News 5 for the Browns postgame show.

On Saturday, it was announced that Browns CB Denzel Ward has been cleared from concussion protocol and will play in Sunday's game against the Chargers.

RELATED: Browns CB Denzel Ward cleared from concussion protocol, will play against Chargers

Ward was placed in the protocol after last week's game against the Baltimore Ravens, where he was taken off the field for evaluation for a head injury. He did not return to the game, and in the post-game press conference, head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed Ward had sustained a concussion and was going into the protocol.

However, it was also announced that LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah will miss at least the next four games after being placed on injured reserve.

RELATED: Browns place LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on IR after neck injury

The linebacker sustained a neck injury during the Week 8 game against the Ravens. While attempting a tackle, Owusu-Koramoah took a hit and appeared unconscious on the field. Trainers rushed out, and while the linebacker came to, he was immobilized, loaded onto the cart and taken off the field for further evaluation.