How to watch the Cleveland Browns take on the Los Angeles Rams in their final preseason game

The Cleveland Browns are set to take on the Los Angeles Rams for their final preseason game on Saturday.

Before the game, join us at noon on News 5 for the Browns Countdown.

The game will kick off at 1 p.m. at Huntington Bank Field. The game will also air on News 5.

Make sure to stick around after for our postgame show.

The Browns have been on a roll this preseason, winning their first two games while utilizing their rookie quarterbacks.

However, on Saturday, veteran QB Joe Flacco will hit the field in Browns colors for the first time since the 2023 playoffs. Flacco will start, then Dillon Gabriel will play second, and Shedeur Sanders will end the game.