How to watch the Cleveland Browns take on the Miami Dolphins

David Richard/AP
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95), right, celebrates his sack of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) with cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard )
The Cleveland Browns are back at home for the first time in about a month for their Week 7 game against the Miami Dolphins.

Before the game, tune in to News 5 for the Browns Countdown at 10:30 a.m.

Kick off is at 1 p.m. at Huntington Bank Field. You can catch the game on CBS or listen live on FM radio stations 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX or on ESPN 850 on the AM dial.

This week, wide receiver David Bell announced his retirement after he suffered an off-field injury last season that has left him sidelined. And the Browns added tackle Thayer Munford to the practice squad.

