How to watch the Cleveland Browns take on the New England Patriots

The Cleveland Browns are taking on the New England Patriots for their Week 8 game on Sunday afternoon.

Before the game, tune in to News 5 for the Browns Countdown at 10:30 a.m.

Kick off is at 1 p.m. at Gillette Stadium. You can catch the game on Fox or listen live on FM radio stations 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX or on ESPN 850 on the AM dial.

The Browns added a third injured player to their report ahead of Sunday's game, listing quarterback Shedeur Sanders as questionable for the game.

The Browns elevated quarterback Bailey Zappe and defensive tackle Sam Kamara from the practice squad to the active roster.

Following Friday's practice in Berea, the Browns had two players receive injury designations for the game. Defensive tackle Adin Huntington and tight end David Njoku were both listed as questionable for the game.