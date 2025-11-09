How to watch the Cleveland Browns take on the New York Jets

Coming off a bye week, the Cleveland Browns are set to take on the New York Jets Sunday afternoon for their Week 10 game.

Before the game, tune in to News 5 for the Browns Countdown at 10:30 a.m.

Kick off is at 1 p.m. at MetLife Stadium. You can catch the game on CBS or listen live on FM radio stations 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX or on ESPN 850 on the AM dial.

Ahead of Sunday's game, Head Coach Kevin Stefanski handed playcalling over to Offensive Coordinator Tommy Rees. It's the second straight season Stefanski has made this move, relinquishing duties last season to then-offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.