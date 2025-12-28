How to watch the Cleveland Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in final home game of season

The Cleveland Browns are gearing up for their final home game of the season against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon.

Before the game, tune in to News 5 for the Browns Countdown at 10:30 a.m.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. at Huntington Bank Field. You can catch the game on CBS or listen live on FM radio stations 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX or on ESPN 850 on the AM dial.

Rookie RB Quinshon Judkins suffered a season-ending injury last week against the Buffalo Bills when his leg folded under him while he was being tackled, bending awkwardly while twisting his ankle and knee in the wrong direction.

While he avoided knee damage, Judkins sustained a dislocated ankle and a fractured fibula, for which he underwent surgery this week to repair.