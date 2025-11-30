How to watch the Cleveland Browns take on the San Francisco 49ers

The Cleveland Browns are hitting the field Sunday afternoon for their Week 13 game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Before the game, tune in to News 5 for the Browns Countdown at 10:30 a.m.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. at Huntington Bank Field. You can catch the game on CBS or listen live on FM radio stations 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX or on ESPN 850 on the AM dial.

On Monday, Head Coach Kevin Stefanski named rookie Shedeur Sander as the starting quarterback for Sunday's game after Cleveland defeated the Raiders.

Last week, Sanders took the field in Las Vegas for his first NFL start, leading the team to a 24-10 win over the Raiders.