How to watch the Cleveland Browns take on the Washington Commanders

It's game day for the Cleveland Browns at Lincoln Financial Field. The Browns will take on the Washington Commanders for their Week 5 game.

Before the game, tune into News 5 to watch the Browns Countdown at 10:30 a.m.

Kick-off will be at 1 p.m., and the game will be airing on Fox. Listen to the game live on FM radio stations 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX or on ESPN 850 on the AM dial.

After the game, come back to News 5 for the Browns postgame show.

This past week, the Browns placed Wright on IR, and the team activated guard Michael Dunn from the reserve/non-football illness list.

The Browns also made a few roster moves, elevating cornerback Tony Brown II and tight end Geoff Swaim from the practice squad.