How to watch the Browns take on the Titans Sunday

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns take on the Tenessee Titans on Sunday at home at the FirstEnergy stadium.

The Browns had a tough, short week. After losing star running back Nick Chubb for the season with a knee injury in a loss on Monday night at Pittsburgh, the Browns had to quickly regroup and get ready for the Tennessee Titans.

The game will air on CBS at 1 p.m. You can watch the game online with services such as NFL Game Pass and Fubo TV. Note that restrictions may apply, and some games will not be available live.

Listen to the game live on FM radio stations 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX, or on ESPN 850 on the AM dial. The radio broadcasts are also available on the Browns website and app.

