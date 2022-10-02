How to watch the Cleveland Browns take on the Atlanta Falcons

CLEVELAND — Brown's running back Nick Chubb heads to his home state of Georgia as the Browns take to on the Atlanta Falcons. This will be Chubb's first time playing in Georgia as a pro and he's showing up as the NFL's leading rusher.

The Browns, who will play without defensive end Myles Garrett following his car accident Monday, are 2-1 while the Falcons are 1-2 after their win against the Seahawks last week.

Join the Browns Countdown team Sunday morning at 10:30 a.m on News 5 for pregame coverage.

The game will air on CBS at 1 p.m. You can watch the game online with services such as NFL Game Pass and Fubo TV. Note that restrictions may apply, and some games will not be available live.

Listen to the game live on FM radio stations 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX, or on ESPN 850 on the AM dial. The radio broadcasts are also available on the Browns website and app.

