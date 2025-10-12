How to watch the Cleveland Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers

The Cleveland Browns are set to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday afternoon for their Week 6 game.

Before the game, tune in to News 5 for the Browns Countdown at 10:30 a.m.

Kick off is at 1 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium. You can catch the game on CBS or listen live on FM radio stations 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX or on ESPN 850 on the AM dial.

Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. has yet to play this season, ruled out for each of the first five games as he rehabs from a knee injury that ended his season last year. Hall was limited in practice all week and was subsequently ruled out for Sunday's game on Friday.