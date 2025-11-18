'I feel a thousand percent better than yesterday': Bernie Kosar gives first interview after transplant

CLEVELAND — A day after receiving a long-awaited liver transplant, Bernie Kosar spoke with News 5's John Kosich and said he feels "a thousand percent better than yesterday." Kosar and Kosich discussed Kosar's health, the identity of the donor, the mixed emotions of receiving a donor organ, and being prepared for this moment.

The following interview has been edited for clarity and length.

John Kosich: How are you doing?

Bernie Kosar: Brother, I can't tell you that I am completely healed. I joked yesterday about 'P and P,' preparation and planning — not what us old men do in the middle of the night. To feel like I feel today, I feel like 1,000% better than yesterday, and that was feeling good. So, to be going through what I’m going through and to be feeling this healthy, it really feels like such a blessing from God right now.

John Kosich: You're in this position because of the generosity of someone. What would your message be to that family this morning?

Bernie Kosar: First and foremost, my thoughts and prayers for their loss. The roller-coaster of emotion that you go through, and to know that I’m so bluntly happy and benefiting from a family that is going through the exact antithesis of that, in terms of their sadness. Again, my thoughts and prayers are with them. You know, I hope they find some happiness in, yes, saving my life, but someone that's a core part of their family, somebody that was part of their DNA has passed, and I can't help but feel for their loss right now. And it's just a little bit conflicting from that perspective as someone that feels so honored and blessed to be having — I like to say the second chance, but really I'm probably on maybe my third or fourth chance at life now with some of the bullets that I've staved off here from this health journey.

John Kosich: They haven't given you any indication who the person was? Have they?

Bernie Kosar: No, they haven’t. And there's a lot of legal things involved, but technically — because I've obviously asked — and I’ve been really trying to be persistent in finding out, but not to get technical, it's amazing that I'm actually able to answer these questions and remember as an early onset dementia person with Parkinsonian symptoms — to be able to know that the law says that the recipient of an organ is not allowed for 30 days to be able to reach out to the family. I’m not sure what the reason is. Because I was all over it the last couple days, wanting to send my condolences, blessings and sincere thanks obviously for what transpired for me.

John Kosich: How does this compare to a Monday morning after a Mark Gastineau hit?

Bernie Kosar: It's kind of deja vu to be kind of reliving moments like that. I talk a lot about — I really thought my destiny and calling was to be a little boy from Youngstown, Ohio, to grow up and be the quarterback of his favorite team, the Cleveland Browns. But I really didn't know that the good lord’s plan for me was that was just the planting of a seed that really prepared me for this journey that I had to go through now, 40-some years later, because in no way would I have been prepared, and had the understanding, ability, and capabilities to understand and do this, if I didn't go through all of those issues over the last 40 years.

It’s almost like I was being prepped for something like this. And I’m not trying to maybe over-sensationalize, but I really bear a responsibility because I’ve been given and shown these gifts to really share them with other people, and that's kind of why I'm doing a lot of this talking for it.

John Kosich: I’m gonna give you some rest. I love you, bro. Take care of yourself, man.

Bernie Kosar: I love you so much, brother. You matter.