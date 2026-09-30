'It's huge, it's major': Browns excited for primetime rivalry game against Steelers on Thursday

BEREA, Ohio — It’s a short week for the Cleveland Browns. Coming off their home opener win on Sunday over the Panthers, they’re quickly turning the page to their Thursday night game at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers. For some, it'll be the first time experiencing the rivalry; for others, the excitement stems from playing under the primetime lights. No matter the reason, there's a buzz about the upcoming game.

Tuesday's practice saw guys having fun and being loose as they enjoyed their recent victory, while at the same time, locking in for Thursday's game.

Jared Verse having some fun with Denzel Boston at the start of #Browns practice.KC Concepcion was a little late on having Boston's back. Gotta have your head on a swivel during the stretching period. pic.twitter.com/LJEsLwdQLj — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 29, 2026

"I'm very excited. I like the energy that the Dawg Pound brings, so I'm excited for the Thursday night, primetime, late-night game in the city. So excited. And it's a divisional game too, though, so I;m excited for [the fans] to bring the energy," said linebacker Quincy Williams, who will be playing the Steelers for the first time as a Cleveland Brown this week.

The Browns have won their last nine Thursday night games at home. Cleveland has a 10-2 all-time record at home on Thursday night, and they have won their last seven Thursday night games in general. It’s a streak they hope to build on.

“I think it's a real exciting environment just to have a night primetime game in front of the fans. You can use the fans for energy and they’re going to be loud and can affect the offenses. So it's definitely going to be fun and we definitely enjoy playing in primetime games back at home," said cornerback Denzel Ward. "I think just a rivalry game. we know how extensive this type of game is and how it's a division game and going against a team like this, we know we're going to get their best shot, they'll get our best shot and we just know we got to come in and try to get that win and that’s it.”

Getting that win won’t be easy. Both the Browns and Steelers enter Thursday’s game at 2-1 to start the year. The Steelers have won the last two meetings, but Cleveland is looking to change that, especially with the strong start they've had early in the season.

"It was crazy on Sunday, so I'm excited what it's going to be like on Thursday. We're coming in, good win—we go into this quick little mini bye 3-1, that'd be the best feeling, especially for the fans out here," said defensive end Jared Verse, who is also set to experience the Browns-Steelers rivalry for the first time on Thursday.

As the Browns got their work in on the practice fields on Tuesday, they did so with high levels of excitement but the understanding of what it's going to take for them to get a win against Pittsburgh.

"It's huge. It's major. It's a great opportunity to showcase what we're about on a big national stage. We're super excited. Ultimately, as a locker room, we just stay locked in, make sure we've got our craft and everything that our game plan is, so we can go out there and execute at a high level. We're playing a very tough opponent, experienced opponent, and we've got to make sure that we have all our things locked in going into that game," said quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The Browns and Steelers kick off their game at 8:15 p.m. Thursday at Huntington Bank Field.

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