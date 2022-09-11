Jack Conklin, D'Ernest Johnson among Browns inactive players for season opener against Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Browns are set to take on the Carolina Panthers, led by Cleveland's former quarterback Baker Mayfield, but they'll do so with a few players on the sidelines.

Among the inactive players is right tackle Jack Conklin, who is rehabbing a knee injury that took him out for the season last year and required surgery to repair. Conklin was listed as questionable for Sunday's season opener after looking good through practice but is not quite ready to return yet.

Here are all of the Browns' inactive players for the game against the Panthers:

QB Kellen Mond

WR Michael Woods II

RB D'Ernest Johnson

S Richard LeCounte III

DE Isaiah Thomas

T Chris Hubbard

T Jack Conklin

With Conklin out, the Browns are expected to start James Hudson III at right tackle in his place.

Johnson being on the inactive list is the one surprise, as he didn't appear on the injury reports leading into the game. Woods and Hubbard, however, were both listed as questionable for the game before eventually being ruled out pre-kickoff.

The Panthers also have a few players sidelined for the game, including their new wide receiver. Here are all of the Panthers' inactives:

WR Laviska Shenault Jr.

DE Amaré Barno

OL Cade Mays

DT Marquan McCall

TE Stephen Sullivan

LB Arron Mosby

The Browns and Panthers kick things off Sunday at Bank of America Stadium at 1 p.m.

RELATED: How to watch the Cleveland Browns take on the Carolina Panthers in 2022 season opener

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.