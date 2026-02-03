Jimmy Haslam says Browns will break ground on enclosed stadium in Brook Park on March 2

While talking to reporters following head coach Todd Monken's introductory press conference, Browns co-owner Jimmy Haslam revealed the start date for construction of the team's enclosed stadium in Brook Park.

"Four weeks from yesterday, we’re going to start the largest construction job in Cuyahoga County history," he said.

Four weeks from yesterday is March 2.

News 5 Jimmy Haslam

In December, the Browns and the City of Cleveland filed to drop a trio of lawsuits, ending a court battle over the team’s looming move to Brook Park. Cleveland City Council signed off on a roughly $100 million settlement deal with team owner Haslam Sports Group.

Mayor Justin Bibb and team owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam announced their truce in mid-October.

Browns, Cleveland reach $100M settlement, paving the way for Brook Park stadium move

The settlement agreement eliminated some headaches and potential slowdowns for the Browns, who are racing to lay the groundwork for a Brook Park move in 2029.

The deal also gave them some wiggle room – the option to add a year or two to their lease with Cleveland if the Brook Park project runs behind schedule.