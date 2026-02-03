12 PM: Browns introduce Monken as new head coach

Nearly a week after taking on the role, Todd Monken is set to make his introduction as the Cleveland Browns' newest head coach on Tuesday afternoon.

Watch the press conference live at noon:

Morning Rush

The Browns entered their offseason looking for a new head coach after firing Kevin Stefanski, who spent six seasons with the team.

After weeks of interviewing candidates, the Browns announced last Wednesday that they landed on Monken to fill the role.

While new to the head coach position, Monken is familiar with Cleveland. The 59-year-old was the Browns' offensive coordinator in 2019 under then-head coach Freddie Kitchens.

Monken left Cleveland after Kitchens' sole year as head coach, becoming Georgia's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He rejoined the NFL in 2023 with the Ravens, where he remained until taking on his new role in Cleveland.

Throughout his 36-year coaching career, Monken has held roles as a position coach on both offense and defense, an offensive coordinator roles and one head coaching stint at Southern Miss. He's worked with both NFL and collegiate teams, getting his start at Grand Valley State.

Monken has already begun building his staff, with league sources confirming that he is expected to bring Ravens offensive line coach George Warhop to the Browns in the same role—a position he held in Cleveland from 2009 to 2013.