Joe Flacco signing with Cleveland Browns practice squad

Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco is signing with the Cleveland Browns' practice squad, according to News 5's Camryn Justice.

After his workout on Friday, the #Browns plan to sign veteran QB Joe Flacco to the practice squad, source confirms. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) November 20, 2023

The Browns were in need of a third quarterback after Deshaun Watson broke a bone in his shoulder that will require season-ending surgery to repair.

On Friday, the team brought out some players to work out, including Flacco.

Most recently, Flacco played for the New York Jets and has been a free agent. Prior, he spent a year with the Denver Broncos and a few months with the Philadelphia Eagles.

However, he spent most of his time with the Baltimore Ravens, where he played for 11 seasons.