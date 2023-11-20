Watch Now
Joe Flacco signing with Cleveland Browns practice squad

FILE - New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco (19) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco is working out Friday for the Cleveland Browns, who are still working out their changing quarterback situation, a person familiar with the visit told The Associated Press on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. The 38-year-old Flacco could be an option for the Browns, who lost Deshaun Watson for the season earlier this week with a broken bone in his shoulder. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
Posted at 9:06 PM, Nov 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-19 21:07:05-05

Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco is signing with the Cleveland Browns' practice squad, according to News 5's Camryn Justice.

The Browns were in need of a third quarterback after Deshaun Watson broke a bone in his shoulder that will require season-ending surgery to repair.

On Friday, the team brought out some players to work out, including Flacco.

Most recently, Flacco played for the New York Jets and has been a free agent. Prior, he spent a year with the Denver Broncos and a few months with the Philadelphia Eagles.

However, he spent most of his time with the Baltimore Ravens, where he played for 11 seasons.

