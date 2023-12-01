Joe Flacco to start for Browns against Rams

The Browns’ newest QB, Joe Flacco, will start in Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. He's the fourth starting quarterback this season for the 7-4 Browns.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson was ruled out for Sunday’s game after sustaining a concussion during last week’s game against the Denver Broncos.

#Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson has been ruled out of Sunday's game with a concussion.



Joe Flacco will start on Sunday. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) December 1, 2023

Flacco has taken first-team reps in practice in case Thompson-Robinson was not cleared to play.

Flacco signed with the Browns on Nov. 20 after QB Deshaun Watson was ruled out for the season due to a shoulder injury.

This is Flacco’s fourth NFL team, previously playing for Baltimore, Denver and the Jets.

A couple of key players are still questionable for the game against the Rams.

Defensive end Myles Garrett left Denver with an injury to his shoulder and could not practice this past week.

Wide receiver Amari Cooper sustained an injury to his ribs, making his ability to play Sunday questionable. Cooper also was unable to practice this week.

