Last 2 lawsuits against Browns QB Deshaun Watson settled

Deshaun Watson
Ron Schwane/AP
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson throws a pass during an NFL football practice at FirstEnergy Stadium, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Deshaun Watson
The more than two dozen lawsuits against Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson have been resolved, sources confirmed.

On Monday, USA Today reported that Watson's final two lawsuits were settled just weeks before they were set to go to trial.

Watson faced 27 lawsuits starting in 2022, after more than two dozen women accused him of sexual assault and inappropriate conduct during massage therapy sessions.

The QB was suspended for his first 11 games with the Cleveland Browns for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy following the allegations.

In 2024, new allegations surfaced regarding the QB, after a Texas woman filed a lawsuit, accusing Watson of sexually assaulting her during an October 2020 date at her apartment.

Attorney Tony Buzbee, who represented the woman in one of the last lawsuits, confirmed Monday that it had been settled.

News 5 has reached out to Watson's attorney and the NFL for comment, and has yet to hear back.

