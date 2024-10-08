Latest lawsuit against Browns QB Deshaun Watson resolved

The latest lawsuit filed against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been resolved, according to Tony Buzbee, who is the attorney for the woman who filed the claim of sexual misconduct.

In early September, a Texas woman filed a lawsuit claiming Watson of sexually assaulting her during an October 2020 date at her apartment.

Deshaun Watson accused of sexually assaulting woman in new lawsuit

RELATED: Deshaun Watson accused of sexually assaulting woman in new lawsuit

According to the lawsuit, the woman and Watson met at a bar when he played for the Houston Texans. The pair exchanged text messages for a few months before he went to her apartment for a dinner date.

During the date, the woman said Watson took off his clothes, laid naked on her bed and "aggressively insisted that she massage him." According to the court filing, the woman rubbed his back, but then Watson grabbed her and sexually assaulted her.

Previously, 24 other women sued Watson, accusing him of sexual harassment or assault during massage appointments while he played in Houston. Buzbee also represented these women.

In 2022, after his trade to the Browns, Watson settled 23 of the lawsuits and was suspended for 11 games and fined $5 million for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

Buzbee said the details of the settlement are confidential.

News 5 reached out to the NFL, who has declined to comment at this time.

We reached out to Watson's attorney as well, who confirmed the lawsuit has been resolved but provided no further statement.