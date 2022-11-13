Michael Dunn, Perrion Winfrey among Browns inactives for game against Dolphins

MIAMI — The Cleveland Browns are set to take on the Miami Dolphins in their first game back from their bye week, which brought them some health as guys were able to rest and rehab. Still, there will be some players sidelined Sunday.

Here are the Browns' inactive players:

QB Kellen Mond

RB Demetric Felton Jr.

LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

CB Thomas Graham Jr.

G Michael Dunn

TE David Njoku

DT Perrion Winfrey

Owusu-Koramoah and Njoku had been ruled out of the game Sunday. Owusu-Koramoah had been rehabbing a knee injury and returned to practice Friday after missing the start of the week, but wasn't cleared for game action. Njoku has been working through a high ankle sprain and hasn't been able to get back to practice yet.

Dunn was listed as questionable with a back injury heading into the game and was ruled out before kickoff. Winfrey had missed practice with an illness but returned Friday as a full participant. Still, on Sunday Winfrey was ruled out.

Felton is a healthy scratch as the Browns will look to see what rookie running back Jerome Ford, who was activated from injured reserve ahead of the game, can provide to the return game after weeks of trial runs in the special teams unit.

Here are the Dolphins' inactive players:

RB Myles Gaskin

QB Teddy Bridgewater

CB Noah Igbinoghene

WR Erik Ezukanma

TE Hunter Long

WR River Cracraft

