Myles Garrett ties Browns season sack record early in game against Ravens

BALTIMORE — Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett made history during the Sunday Night Football game against the Baltimore Ravens when he sacked quarterback Lamar Jackson early in the first quarter.

Garrett is no stranger to sacking opposing quarterbacks, but the sack he notched Sunday night was extra special.

The sack was his 14th of the season, and with it, Garrett tied the franchise record for most sacks in a season.

The record had previously been set by Reggie Camp in 1984.

With just a half-sack at any point in the remainder of the season, Garrett will pass the record and have his name at the top of the Browns' record books.

Camryn Justice is a digital content producer at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @camijustice.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.