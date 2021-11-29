Watch
Myles Garrett ties Browns season sack record early in game against Ravens

Gail Burton/AP
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) reacts after recording a sack on Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, not visible, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Myles Garrett
Posted at 8:46 PM, Nov 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-28 20:46:27-05

BALTIMORE — Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett made history during the Sunday Night Football game against the Baltimore Ravens when he sacked quarterback Lamar Jackson early in the first quarter.

Garrett is no stranger to sacking opposing quarterbacks, but the sack he notched Sunday night was extra special.

The sack was his 14th of the season, and with it, Garrett tied the franchise record for most sacks in a season.

The record had previously been set by Reggie Camp in 1984.

With just a half-sack at any point in the remainder of the season, Garrett will pass the record and have his name at the top of the Browns' record books.

