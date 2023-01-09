Myles Garrett’s wrecked Porche goes up for auction

CLEVELAND — The Porche that Myles Garrett crashed in September is up for auction beginning Monday, and the totaled 911 Turbo already has a pre-bid of over $40,000.

According to the auction listing, The gray 2021 Porche has just 12,425 miles on it and was valued at $292,267, but is considered a total loss after the Browns defensive end caused a rollover crash on State Road near Sharon Copley Road on the afternoon of Monday, Sept. 26, 2022.

The vehicle is being sold by Dream Rides on the vehicle auction site IAAI.com, and while seller information is not included on the listing, the VIN for the vehicle being sold matches the VIN for the Ohio State Highway Patrol crash report involving Garrett’s vehicle.

The auction officially opens at 12 p.m. on Monday, but as of 11:15 a.m., a $41,025 pre-bid had been placed on Garrett’s wrecked vehicle.

According to OSHP, Garrett was driving the Porche at 65 mph in a 45 mph zone, and was cited for failure to control and unsafe speed for the type of roadway being traveled, both contributing factors in the crash.

Garrett said that he doesn't remember much from the crash, but said he believed he saw an animal on one side of the road, causing him to swerve. An oncoming car in the opposite direction then caused him to overcorrect and that's when the car flipped.

“That’s what I believe made me move in the first place. I remember moving out of the way of an animal coming from the right and then I remember an approaching car coming the opposite way, which was kind of…quick flashes after that," Garrett recalled. "Fortunately, I had both my hands on the wheel, but unfortunately I lost control, but everything else that I had control of I was doing the right way and I was able to save our lives and at least keep us able to walk away from that crash.”

Garrett's car flipped several times and he, and a 23-year-old woman who was in the vehicle with him at the time of the crash, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Both were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment—Garrett suffered a shoulder sprain and biceps strain, as well as cuts and bruises.

As a result of his injuries, Garrett was ruled out for the Oct. 2 game against the Atlanta Falcons, but was back to practice the week after and played against the L.A. Chargers on Oct. 9.

Watch our report on Garrett speaking after the crash, calling it a "wake-up call" for him:

'Definitely a wake-up call for me': Browns DE Myles Garrett reflects on crash

