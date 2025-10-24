Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
New Hulu series features the Browns, Law&Order SUV star

Christopher Meloni Browns practice
Camryn Justice
Posted

CLEVELAND — Whether they win or lose, the Cleveland Browns always have something cooking. This time, it's a new Hulu series.

Actress Mandy Moore took to Instagram on Thursday to announce the first day of production for a fictional TV drama about the Browns called The Land.

Not much is known about it right now, but we do know it also stars Law & Order SUV star Christopher Meloni. According to Deadline, he will be playing a fictional head coach of the Browns.

In August, Meloni was spotted at a real Browns training camp in Berea, where he took photos with players and News 5 Sports reporter Camryn Justice— but it was unclear at the time why he was there.

If you want to help with the show's production, next month might be your chance. The Greater Cleveland Film Commission is asking people to submit resumes to work on an untitled pilot created by Hulu and 20th Television.

The pilot will shoot for one day only on Nov. 15.

