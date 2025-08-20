If you thought you saw Law & Order SVU star Christopher Meloni in Cleveland, you were right

BEREA, Ohio — If you were in downtown Cleveland this week and thought you saw a familiar face from television, your eyes were not deceiving you—longtime actor Christopher Meloni has been in Northeast Ohio, even making his way to Browns practice this week.

Meloni, best known for his role as Detective Elliot Stabler on the popular show Law & Order: Special Victims Unit as well as his work in film, including in "Wet Hot American Summer," has been in the area over the past few days, taking in the area in a number of ways.

From a visit to the Free Stamp downtown and a trip to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Meloni has posted about his Cleveland adventures on his social media.

On Tuesday, Meloni spent the afternoon in Berea, attending the Browns' training camp session. After practice, Meloni hung out with some of the players, tossed the ball around, and took plenty of pictures.

Things I didn't expect from today's #Browns Training Camp: Law & Order SVU star @Chris_Meloni watching practice, then hanging with the guys and taking time to meet us. What a day! pic.twitter.com/qkBccEzfnv — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 19, 2025

There's a connection to the Browns' appearance. Meloni is a graduate of the University of Colorado Boulder‚ where rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders played. He is also slated to star in a new Dan Fogelman series, which is untitled but set inside the world of the NFL, that will air on Hulu, so the Browns visit may be helping him prepare for the role.

It's not clear how long Meloni will be in town, but he's certainly making the most of his visit with the many experiences he's already had across the area.