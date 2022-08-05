NFLPA replies to NFL appeal of Deshaun Watson suspension

The NFL Players Association has responded to the NFL’s decision to appeal Deshaun Watson’s six-week suspension. Late Friday afternoon, the union stated, "We have field our reply brief to the NFL's appeal regarding the Deshaun Watson matter."

We have filed our reply brief to the NFL’s appeal regarding the Deshaun Watson matter. — NFLPA (@NFLPA) August 5, 2022

This announcement was expected as the NFLPA begins its push-back against the NFL's refusal to abide by former federal judge Sue L. Robinson's report, which was issued Monday with a recommendation of a six-game suspension.

No further information from the NFLPA has been provided at this time.

An arbitrator selected by the NFL will be taking a look at the 15-page report filed by Robinson and no new evidence will be allowed.

A league official told the Associated Press before Watson’s three-day disciplinary hearing concluded in June that the NFL wanted to avoid an appeal. But the league proceeded with one amid a backlash from some fans and intense public pressure in the media. Beyond that, there were other factors.

A person familiar with the league’s thinking cited Watson’s lack of expressed remorse, which Robinson noted in her report, the fact he didn’t report the first incident when it happened and he wasn’t truthful with the league’s investigators.

Robinson questioned Watson’s testimony in her report, saying: “It is difficult to give weight to a complete denial when weighed against the credible testimony of the investigators who interviewed the therapists and other third parties.”

The union could challenge the appeal ruling in federal court, setting the stage for a prolonged fight. Both sides could still reach a settlement to avoid a lengthy battle. The NFLPA didn't immediately comment on the appeal.

The suspension issued by Sue L. Robinson on Aug. 1 came down following the NFL’s investigation into allegations made by two dozen women who accused him of sexual assault and harassment. The NFL was hoping for a stricter decision and a fine for Watson and will now pursue that outcome via an appeal.

Watson's is the first case to be heard by Robinson as part of the new league discipline policy agreed upon in the Collective Bargaining Agreement signed in 2020. As per the CBA, violations of the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy are initially determined by a jointly appointed disciplinary officer after serving as the hearing officer.

Rusty Hardin, who has also defended Watson in the many civil lawsuits against him, represented the quarterback in the league hearings with Robinson, also supported by the NFLPA.

Robinson, as expected, took her time in her first case of this nature and after three weeks, decided on her ruling, which per the CBA "will constitute full, final and complete disposition of the dispute and will be binding upon the player(s), Club(s) and the parties to this Agreement with respect to that dispute."

This process could now take a couple more weeks, with Goodell himself or another arbitrator being assigned to take a look at the case.

RELATED: NFL appeals Deshaun Watson’s 6-game suspension

Earlier this week, the NFL decided to appeal the six-game suspension for Watson set by disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson, according to multiple reports. You can watch more about the appeal in the player below:

NFL appeals Deshaun Watson’s 6-game suspension

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.