Odell Beckham Jr.'s release from Cleveland Browns finalized

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during the eleventh day of training camp on August 10, 2021.
Odell Beckham Jr.
Posted at 8:05 PM, Nov 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-06 20:05:01-04

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns and Odell Beckham Jr. will now officially part ways at the beginning of the week after finalizing his release contractually, a source confirmed to News 5.

On Friday, the team announced the decision to release Beckham after a tumultuous week for the wide receiver and the team.

“After careful consideration, internal discussions and conversations with Odell and his representation, we’ve determined that it is in the best interest of all parties involved that Odell no longer play for the Cleveland Browns. We appreciate all his efforts and contributions while in Cleveland, but we’ve just reached a point where it is best that we move forward as a team without Odell. We are finalizing the process of granting Odell his release and we wish him well as he continues his career.” -Statement from Browns EVP of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry on Odell Beckham Jr.

But Berry had work to do before releasing Beckham, working with the receiver and his representation to figure out the terms on his contract before his departure.

In the agreement between the Browns, Beckham's final two years of his contract are voided and the Browns will not be responsible for the $7.25 million cost of claiming the receiver if he's taken via waivers, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. If Beckham clears waivers, a settlement agreed upon would leave the Browns responsible for $4.25 million, and Beckham would then become a free agent.

With the release finalized and the process over, Beckham should hit the waiver wire at the start of the week. Where Beckham ends up next is anyone's guess. Once he goes on waivers, any team can claim him. If unclaimed, Beckham will be able to decide where his next landing spot is.

Here is the current waiver order:

  1. Detroit Lions 
  2. Miami Dolphins
  3. Houston Texans
  4. Jacksonville Jaguars
  5. New York Jets 
  6. New York Giants
  7. Washington Football Team
  8. Philadelphia Eagles
  9. Seattle Seahawks
  10. Chicago Bears 
  11. Atlanta Falcons
  12. San Francisco 49ers
  13. Minnesota Vikings
  14. Indianapolis Colts
  15. New England Patriots 
  16. Denver Broncos
  17. Cleveland Browns
  18. Kansas City Chiefs
  19. Carolina Panthers 
  20. Los Angeles Chargers
  21. Pittsburgh Steelers
  22. Cincinnati Bengals
  23. New Orleans Saints
  24. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  25. Buffalo Bills
  26. Las Vegas Raiders
  27. Dallas Cowboys
  28. Green Bay Packers
  29. Baltimore Ravens
  30. Los Angeles Rams 
  31. Tennessee Titans
  32. Arizona Cardinals

