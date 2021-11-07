Odell Beckham Jr.'s release from Cleveland Browns finalized

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns and Odell Beckham Jr. will now officially part ways at the beginning of the week after finalizing his release contractually, a source confirmed to News 5.

On Friday, the team announced the decision to release Beckham after a tumultuous week for the wide receiver and the team.

“After careful consideration, internal discussions and conversations with Odell and his representation, we’ve determined that it is in the best interest of all parties involved that Odell no longer play for the Cleveland Browns. We appreciate all his efforts and contributions while in Cleveland, but we’ve just reached a point where it is best that we move forward as a team without Odell. We are finalizing the process of granting Odell his release and we wish him well as he continues his career.” -Statement from Browns EVP of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry on Odell Beckham Jr.

But Berry had work to do before releasing Beckham, working with the receiver and his representation to figure out the terms on his contract before his departure.

In the agreement between the Browns, Beckham's final two years of his contract are voided and the Browns will not be responsible for the $7.25 million cost of claiming the receiver if he's taken via waivers, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. If Beckham clears waivers, a settlement agreed upon would leave the Browns responsible for $4.25 million, and Beckham would then become a free agent.

Important detail: If Odell Beckham passes through waivers, a settlement will kick in which means the #Browns would only be on the hook for $4.25M (— $3M savings). He will then become a free agent and be able to sign with any team. https://t.co/rfbo7A1OWq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 6, 2021

With the release finalized and the process over, Beckham should hit the waiver wire at the start of the week. Where Beckham ends up next is anyone's guess. Once he goes on waivers, any team can claim him. If unclaimed, Beckham will be able to decide where his next landing spot is.

Here is the current waiver order:

Detroit Lions Miami Dolphins Houston Texans Jacksonville Jaguars New York Jets New York Giants Washington Football Team Philadelphia Eagles Seattle Seahawks Chicago Bears Atlanta Falcons San Francisco 49ers Minnesota Vikings Indianapolis Colts New England Patriots Denver Broncos Cleveland Browns Kansas City Chiefs Carolina Panthers Los Angeles Chargers Pittsburgh Steelers Cincinnati Bengals New Orleans Saints Tampa Bay Buccaneers Buffalo Bills Las Vegas Raiders Dallas Cowboys Green Bay Packers Baltimore Ravens Los Angeles Rams Tennessee Titans Arizona Cardinals

