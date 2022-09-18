Perrion Winfrey, Jack Conklin among Browns inactive players for home opener against Jets

CLEVELAND — The Browns are set to take on the New York Jets in Cleveland's home opener Sunday but they'll do so with a few players on the sidelines.

Cleveland Browns rookie defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey won't take the field against the Jets. He's been held out as he faces discipline for reasons the team is keeping in house. The team hasn't provided specifics regarding what prompted the disciplinary action.

Among the other inactive players is right tackle Jack Conklin, who is rehabbing a knee injury that took him out for the season last year and required surgery to repair. He's still being monitored and the team is hopeful for his return soon.

Here are all of the Browns' roster moves for the game against the Jets:

INACTIVES:

#8 QB Kellen Mond

#12 WR Michael Woods II

#30 RB D’Ernest Johnson

#39 S Richard LeCounte III

#74 T Chris Hubbard

#78 T Jack Conklin

#97 DT Perrion Winfrey

EXPECTED LINEUP CHANGES:

#66 James Hudson III starts at RT

FLIP CARD CHANGES:

#51 LB Jordan Kunaszyk and #64 DT Roderick Perry II elevated from the practice squad

