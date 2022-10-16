Watch Now
Browns DE Myles Garrett is the Bryant & Stratton Player of the Game against Patriots

David Richard | Associated Press
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) tries to get around New England Patriots offensive tackle Trent Brown (77) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Posted at 5:18 PM, Oct 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-16 17:18:20-04

CLEVELAND — Every Browns game, in partnership with Bryant & Stratton College, we select one Player of the Game. In the Browns' 38-15 loss against the New England Patriots, that player is defensive end Myles Garrett.

During the game, Garrett surpassed Clay Matthews Jr. as the all-time sack leader for Cleveland.

The achievement came during the first quarter of the game, when Garrett broke through the offensive line to sack Patriots quarterback Bailey Zeppe and force a fumble, which Cleveland recovered.

