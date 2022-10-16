Browns DE Myles Garrett is the Bryant & Stratton Player of the Game against Patriots

CLEVELAND — Every Browns game, in partnership with Bryant & Stratton College, we select one Player of the Game. In the Browns' 38-15 loss against the New England Patriots, that player is defensive end Myles Garrett.

During the game, Garrett surpassed Clay Matthews Jr. as the all-time sack leader for Cleveland.

The achievement came during the first quarter of the game, when Garrett broke through the offensive line to sack Patriots quarterback Bailey Zeppe and force a fumble, which Cleveland recovered.

Myles Garrett is now the #Browns official franchise all-time sack leader, passing Clay Matthews Jr. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) October 16, 2022

