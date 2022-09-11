Browns K Cade York is Bryant & Stratton Player of the Game against Panthers

CLEVELAND — Every Browns game, in partnership with Bryant & Stratton, we select one Player of the Game. In the Browns' 26-24 win against the Carolina Panthers, that player is kicker Cade York.

York made a 58-yard field goal with 13 seconds left in the game to secure the win. This is his first successful FG as a rookie in the NFL.

