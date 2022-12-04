Browns LB Tony Fields II is the Bryant & Stratton College Player of the Game vs Texans

HOUSTON — Every Browns game, in partnership with Bryant & Stratton College, we select one Player of the Game. In the Browns' 27-14 win against the Houston Texans, that player is linebacker Tony Fields II.

Fields II earned his first career interception after a tipped ball fell into his hands. Fields snagged the opportunity and ran it back to the end zone for a touchdown.

He also contributed to two other fumbles, one of which resulted in a touchdown from Denzel Ward.

You can watch the fumble recovery here:

