SportsBrowns NewsPlayer of the Game

Browns LB Tony Fields II is the Bryant & Stratton College Player of the Game vs Texans

Tony Fields II
Eric Gay | Associated Press
Cleveland Browns linebacker Tony Fields II celebrates after scoring on an interception from Houston Texans quarterback Kyle Allen during the second half of an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans in Houston, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Tony Fields II
Posted at 4:29 PM, Dec 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-04 16:29:01-05

HOUSTON — Every Browns game, in partnership with Bryant & Stratton College, we select one Player of the Game. In the Browns' 27-14 win against the Houston Texans, that player is linebacker Tony Fields II.

Fields II earned his first career interception after a tipped ball fell into his hands. Fields snagged the opportunity and ran it back to the end zone for a touchdown.

He also contributed to two other fumbles, one of which resulted in a touchdown from Denzel Ward.

You can watch the fumble recovery here:

