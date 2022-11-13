Browns QB Jacoby Brissett is the Bryant & Stratton College Player of the Game vs Dolphins

CLEVELAND — Every Browns game, in partnership with Bryant & Stratton College, we select one Player of the Game. In the Browns' loss against the Miami Dolphins, that player is quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

During the game, Brissett threw for 212 yards with one touchdown. He went 22/35, averaging 6.1 yards per throw.

Jacoby takes it himself for 14



📺: #CLEvsMIA on CBS

📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/YWo7mUz4nM — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 13, 2022

