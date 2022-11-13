Watch Now
Browns QB Jacoby Brissett is the Bryant & Stratton College Player of the Game vs Dolphins

Browns Dolphins Football
Lynne Sladky | Associated Press
Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) warms up before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Posted at 4:03 PM, Nov 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-13 16:03:39-05

CLEVELAND — Every Browns game, in partnership with Bryant & Stratton College, we select one Player of the Game. In the Browns' loss against the Miami Dolphins, that player is quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

During the game, Brissett threw for 212 yards with one touchdown. He went 22/35, averaging 6.1 yards per throw.

