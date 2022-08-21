Watch Now
Browns QB Josh Dobbs is Bryant & Stratton Player of the Game

David Richard/AP
Cleveland Browns quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) runs in for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Posted at 4:08 PM, Aug 21, 2022
CLEVELAND — Every Browns game, in partnership with Bryant & Stratton, we select one Player of the Game. In the Browns' 21-20 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles, that player is quarterback Josh Dobbs.

The six-year veteran finished the day 10/15 with 112 passing yards. Additionally, Dobbs rushed for 47 yards with a touchdown to his name.

The Browns' first points on the board were a result of Dobb's 3-yard rushing touchdown, with a successful point after attempt from kicker Cade York.

