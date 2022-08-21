Browns QB Josh Dobbs is Bryant & Stratton Player of the Game

CLEVELAND — Every Browns game, in partnership with Bryant & Stratton, we select one Player of the Game. In the Browns' 21-20 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles, that player is quarterback Josh Dobbs.

The six-year veteran finished the day 10/15 with 112 passing yards. Additionally, Dobbs rushed for 47 yards with a touchdown to his name.

The Browns' first points on the board were a result of Dobb's 3-yard rushing touchdown, with a successful point after attempt from kicker Cade York.

