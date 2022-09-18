Browns RB Nick Chubb is is Bryant & Stratton Player of the Game against Jets

CLEVELAND — Every Browns game, in partnership with Bryant & Stratton, we select one Player of the Game. In the Browns' 30-31 loss against the New York Jets, that player is running back Nick Chubb.

Chubb contributed to two scores for the Browns, the first breaking the 5,000 yard marker for total rushing yards over the course of his first five seasons in the NFL.

