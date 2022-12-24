Watch Now
Browns safety Grant Delpit is the Bryant & Stratton College Player of the Game vs Saints

Saints Browns Football
David Richard | Associated Press
Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit (22) reacts after a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Saints Browns Football
Posted at 4:08 PM, Dec 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-24 16:08:57-05

CLEVELAND — Every Browns game, in partnership with Bryant & Stratton College, we select one Player of the Game. In the Browns' 17-10 loss against the New Orleans Saints, that player is safety Grant Delpit.

In his game against the Saints, Delpit ended the day with six tackles, five of which were solo. He had one interception that he returned for 40 yards.

You can watch the interception below:

