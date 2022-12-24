Browns safety Grant Delpit is the Bryant & Stratton College Player of the Game vs Saints

CLEVELAND — Every Browns game, in partnership with Bryant & Stratton College, we select one Player of the Game. In the Browns' 17-10 loss against the New Orleans Saints, that player is safety Grant Delpit.

In his game against the Saints, Delpit ended the day with six tackles, five of which were solo. He had one interception that he returned for 40 yards.

You can watch the interception below:

G Money with the INT



#NOvsCLE on CBS

— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 24, 2022

