Browns TE David Njoku is Bryant & Stratton Player of the Game against Steelers

CLEVELAND — Every Browns game, in partnership with Bryant & Stratton, we select one Player of the Game. In the Browns' 29-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, that player is tight end David Njoku.

During the second quarter, Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett rolled right after the snap and what seemed to have multiple receivers in the area, found Njoku in the right corner of the endzone for the touchdown. The pass was 11 yards.

