Browns TE David Njoku is Bryant & Stratton Player of the Game against Steelers

Jets Browns Football
Ron Schwane | Associated Press
Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Jets Browns Football
Posted at 11:30 PM, Sep 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-22 23:30:43-04

CLEVELAND — Every Browns game, in partnership with Bryant & Stratton, we select one Player of the Game. In the Browns' 29-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, that player is tight end David Njoku.

During the second quarter, Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett rolled right after the snap and what seemed to have multiple receivers in the area, found Njoku in the right corner of the endzone for the touchdown. The pass was 11 yards.

