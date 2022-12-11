Browns tight end David Njoku is the Bryant & Stratton College Player of the Game vs Bengals

CINCINNATI — Every Browns game, in partnership with Bryant & Stratton College, we select one Player of the Game. In the Browns' 23-10 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals, that player is tight end David Njoku.

Njoku scored the first touchdown of the game late in the third quarter with a 14-yard rush into the endzone after a reception in the flat.

Njoku ended the day with seven reception and 59 yards, his longest of the day was the touchdown run.

You can watch the touchdown in the player below:

full extension at the pylon 🔥



📺: #CLEvsCIN on CBS

📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/DfGMHlo9gZ — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 11, 2022

