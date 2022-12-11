Watch Now
Browns tight end David Njoku is the Bryant & Stratton College Player of the Game vs Bengals

APTOPIX Browns Bengals Football
Jeff Dean | Associated Press
Cleveland Browns' David Njoku (85) reaches for a touchdown against Cincinnati Bengals' Jessie Bates III (30) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Posted at 4:26 PM, Dec 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-11 16:26:30-05

CINCINNATI — Every Browns game, in partnership with Bryant & Stratton College, we select one Player of the Game. In the Browns' 23-10 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals, that player is tight end David Njoku.

Njoku scored the first touchdown of the game late in the third quarter with a 14-yard rush into the endzone after a reception in the flat.

Njoku ended the day with seven reception and 59 yards, his longest of the day was the touchdown run.

You can watch the touchdown in the player below:

