Browns WR Amari Cooper is the Bryant & Stratton College Player of the Game vs Bills

Paul Sancya | Associated Press
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper, defended by Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson catches a 25-yard pass for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 4:22 PM, Nov 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-20 16:22:51-05

CLEVELAND — Every Browns game, in partnership with Bryant & Stratton College, we select one Player of the Game. In the Browns' 31-23 loss against the Buffalo Bills, that player is wide receiver Amari Cooper.

During the game, Cooper had two receiving touchdowns and eight receptions for a total of 113 yards.

