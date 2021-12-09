Players vote Grant Delpit as Browns' Ed Block Courage Award recipient

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit was named the team's 2021 Ed Block Courage Award recipient after being selected for the award by his teammates.

The Ed Block Courage Award—named after Ed Block, the former head athletic trainer of the Baltimore Colts—is given annually to a member of each of the 32 NFL teams who "best exemplifies the qualities of Block, based on courage, compassion, commitment and community.

Delpit's journey in the NFL has not been an easy one, with injury hindering the start of his career. Drafted by the Browns in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Delpit was slated to be a major piece to the defense before suffering a season-ending Achilles injury in training camp that year.

Recovering from an Achilles injury is no small feat, but Delpit pushed himself hard through his rehab and was ready to come back strong to start the 2021 season. But a lingering hamstring injury early in the season made his return even more difficult.

Delpit worked through injury and upon making his NFL debut, displayed the skill and athleticism that was projected of him coming out of college. In his very first game, Delpit notched six tackles and a sack-fumble.

Coming out of the Browns' bye week, Delpit has played in 11 games, starting in three, and in that time has recorded 30 tackles, a sack, an interception, three passes defended, and a forced fumble while also notching five special teams stops.

While his tough start in the NFL could have been disheartening for Delpit, he didn't let injury keep him down. Even while on injured reserve, Delpit was looking for ways to help out in the community—a goal he continues to do still.

In September, Delpit partnered with The Goldie Legacy and Meijer through the Browns' First and Ten program to take a group of 30 local students on a shopping spree. The kids got to shop the isles of Meijer with their parents and guardians, picking out sporting gear, school supplies, clothes, toys, and any other items they wanted or needed for themselves, family, and friends. Each child received a gift card for $150 dollars and two special gift bags provided by Delpit and Meijer.

Delpit also donated $10,000 to refurbish a woman's home in Houston, Texas during the offseason after it was destroyed by a winter storm in February.

Seeing his journey through injury while continuing to be a positive force in the community, Delpit's teammates voted him for the Ed Block Courage Award.

"It was a great feeling being recognized by my teammates, training staff, and coaches, it's a crazy injury to go through and I'm blessed to be where I am," Delpit said.

Past Browns recipients of the award include:

1984 WR Willis Adam

1985 DE Carl Hairston

1986 TE Ozzie Newsome

1987 RB Earnest Byner

1988 LB Eddie Johnson

1989 T Cody Risien

1990 RB Kevin Mack

1991 CB Mark Harper

1992 WR Lawyer Tillman

1993 WR Patrick Rowe

1994 LB Carl Banks

1995 DB Bennie Thompson

1999 DE Derrick Alexander

2000 LB Jamir Miller

2001 OG Jeremy McKinney

2002 TE Mark Campbell

2003 DL Courtney Brown

2004 RB Lee Suggs

2005 LB Kenard Lang

2006 K Phil Dawson

2007 DB Gary Baxter

2008 WR Joe Jurevicius

2009 WR Mike Furrey

2010 LB Eric Barton

2011 LB D’Qwell Jackson

2012 P Reggie Hodges

2013 DB T.J. Ward

2014 DL Desmond Bryant

2015 OL Alex Mack

2016 DB Joe Haden

2017 OL Kevin Zeitler

2018 DB Terrance Mitchell

2019 S Juston Burris

2020 RB Nick Chubb

