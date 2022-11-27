Rally skunk? Fans in FirstEnergy Stadium surprised by critter in stands during Browns-Bucs game

CLEVELAND — Browns fans surely remember the Browns Rally Possum, an opossum that found its way into Section 101 back in 2018 and was captured by its tail and placed in a box by a fan. In 2022, a new critter made an appearance in the game—a sly skunk that snuck into FirstEnergy Stadium.

During Sunday's Browns game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, fans in Section 140 spotted a skunk walking the stairs casually as fans recorded it making its way through the stadium.

A box was eventually brought to the section in an attempt to capture the skunk but it wandered under one of the metal steps where it remains.

There has been no word if Animal Control or another unit has been called to help safely capture the skunk and remove it from the stadium.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Sunday Afternoon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.