Report: Deshaun Watson decision expected Wednesday or Thursday

The question at the top of every Browns fan's mind — how long will Deshaun Watson be suspended? — could be answered on either Wednesday or Thursday. According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, the NFL and Watson's representatives are hoping to reach a settlement before Peter Harvey's appeal ruling.
Sources close to the Deshaun Watson situation believe a resolution could come today or tomorrow. Recent talks between NFL and Watson's reps have heightened hope that they can reach a settlement without Peter C. Harvey having to rule, but it's unclear how much longer he will wait.— Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) August 17, 2022
It is unknown how long Harvey will wait.
The NFL decided to appeal the six-game suspension set originally by disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson. The NFL was hoping for a stricter decision and a fine for Watson and is now pursuing that outcome via appeal through Harvey.
The original suspension came down following the NFL’s investigation into allegations made by two dozen women who accused him of sexual assault and harassment.