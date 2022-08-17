Report: Deshaun Watson decision expected Wednesday or Thursday

The question at the top of every Browns fan's mind — how long will Deshaun Watson be suspended? — could be answered on either Wednesday or Thursday. According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, the NFL and Watson's representatives are hoping to reach a settlement before Peter Harvey's appeal ruling.

Sources close to the Deshaun Watson situation believe a resolution could come today or tomorrow. Recent talks between NFL and Watson's reps have heightened hope that they can reach a settlement without Peter C. Harvey having to rule, but it's unclear how much longer he will wait. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) August 17, 2022

It is unknown how long Harvey will wait.

The NFL decided to appeal the six-game suspension set originally by disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson. The NFL was hoping for a stricter decision and a fine for Watson and is now pursuing that outcome via appeal through Harvey.

NFL appeals Deshaun Watson’s 6-game suspension

The original suspension came down following the NFL’s investigation into allegations made by two dozen women who accused him of sexual assault and harassment.

