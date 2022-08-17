Watch Now
Report: Deshaun Watson decision expected Wednesday or Thursday

Browns Jaguars Football
Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
Cleveland Browns quarterback Josh Rosen, left, and quarterback Deshaun Watson warm up before a preseason NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Browns Jaguars Football
Posted at 12:23 PM, Aug 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-17 12:23:51-04

The question at the top of every Browns fan's mind — how long will Deshaun Watson be suspended? — could be answered on either Wednesday or Thursday. According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, the NFL and Watson's representatives are hoping to reach a settlement before Peter Harvey's appeal ruling.

It is unknown how long Harvey will wait.

The NFL decided to appeal the six-game suspension set originally by disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson. The NFL was hoping for a stricter decision and a fine for Watson and is now pursuing that outcome via appeal through Harvey.

The original suspension came down following the NFL’s investigation into allegations made by two dozen women who accused him of sexual assault and harassment.

